Song Contest: Erste Proben im (knappen) Bühnenoutfit

epa04749548 Maria Elena Kyriakou representing Greece performs during rehearsals for the First Semi-Final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, 15 May 2015. The Second Semi-Final takes place on 21 May, and the grand final is held on 23 May. EPA/GEORG HOCHMUTH

