Israel kündigt Gegenschlag an

epaselect epa04307059 An Israeli woman covers her head and lays on the ground while sirens sound in the southern city of Ashdod, Israel, 09 July 2014. Israel launched the military operation Protective Edge, which came in response to a renewed wave of rockets out of the Gaza Strip, for some of which Palestinian group Hamas has claimed responsibility. It is the first time since 2012 that Hamas has done so, claiming that intervening attacks were sent up by groups working outside its control. EPA/AVI ROCCAH ISRAEL OUT

© Bild: APA/EPA/AVI ROCCAH