America's Cup: Hektik auf der Zielgeraden

epa03852694 Oracle Team USA Skipper James Spithill (L) and Emirates Team New Zealand Skipper Dean Barker, speak to the media during a press conference with Oracle Team USA where they discussed the upcoming race one of the 34th America's Cup, which begins on 07 September on the San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, California, USA, 05 September 2013. EPA/MONICA M. DAVEY

