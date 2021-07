Israel habe "schockierende Gleichgültigkeit" gezeigt

Israeli army second-Lieutenant Hadar Goldin is seen in this undated family handout picture released August 2, 2014. The July-August war in Gaza drew international condemnation for a number of reasons, but one episode proved more deadly than any other: an Israeli air and artillery bombardment on Aug. 1 that killed 150 people in a matter of hours.The events unfolded just as a three-day ceasefire was supposed to come into force. Hamas militants emerged from a tunnel inside Gaza and ambushed three Israeli soldiers, killing two of them and seizing Goldin. To rescue the soldier - dead or alive - and ensure Hamas could not use him as a hostage, the Israeli army invoked what is known as the "Hannibal directive", an order compelling units to do everything they can to recover an abducted comrade.What ensued was a furious assault on a confined area on the eastern edge of Rafah, the largest city in southern Gaza. To match Insight: MIDEAST-GAZA/WARCRIME REUTERS/Family handout/Files (ISRAEL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MILITARY POLITICS CONFLICT) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

© Bild: REUTERS/HANDOUT