Dauerhafte Waffenruhe ist wieder möglich

epa04341522 A Palestinian family en route to their home in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, 05 August 2014. Israel pulled its last soldiers out of the Gaza Strip on 05 August 2014, as a 72-hour truce went into effect after exactly four weeks of fighting with Palestinian militants. The Israeli army said its ground troops had withdrawn to the Israeli side of the border and would respond to any attacks. EPA/OLIVER WEIKEN

© Bild: APA/EPA/OLIVER WEIKEN