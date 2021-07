Gaza: UNO mit Hinweisen auf Kriegsverbrechen

epa04326045 Israeli rescue and military personnel at the wreckage of a home in the town of Yehud, outside Tel Aviv, and near the Ben Gurion Airport, that was hit by a missile fired by Palestinian militants from inside the Gaza Strip, 22 July 2014. Dozens more people have been killed in fighting between the Israeli army and Islamist militants in the Gaza Strip, officials said 22 July. The number of Palestinians to have died rose by at least 30 since late Monday, bringing the total to 585, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said. Two Israeli soldiers also were killed in Gaza, the Israeli military said. Their deaths on 21 July brought the total number of Israeli military personnel who have died in the operation to 27. EPA/GIDEON MARKOWICZ ISRAEL OUT

© Bild: APA/EPA/GIDEON MARKOWICZ