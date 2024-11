Was die Kulturwelt der USA unter der zweiten Trump-Amtszeit erwartet

© APA/AFP/ROBERTO SCHMIDT(FILES) A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a gas mask and holds a bust of him after he and hundreds of others stormed stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump hits the campaign trail in the first-in-the-nation presidential nominating state of Iowa on January 6, 2024 as Americans mark the third anniversary of the deadly assault on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters. People watched in horror on January 6, 2021, as TV images were beamed into homes nationwide showing rioters -- egged on by the ex-president and fueled by his false claims of voter fraud -- storming the seat of US democracy to halt the transfer of power. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)