Papst Benedikt XVI.: Am Ende seiner Kräfte

I18-20000110-VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY STATE: (FILES) A mosaic from Saint Paul' s Basilica in Rome shows pope Saint Celestine V, the only one Roman Catholic pontiff who resigned willingly. Pope Celestine V (Pietro Angeleri da Morrone) - nicknamed "hermit pope", "mystical pope" or, by Italian poet Dante Alighieri, "the pope of the great refusal" - was born in Isernia in 1215, elected pontiff on 5 July 1294, stepped down on 13 December 1294 and died on 19 May 1296. Celestino V also founded the first Catholic mini-Jubilee, when in 1294 his "Forgiveness Bull" authorized Saint Mary in Collemaggio' s Basilica in L' Aquila (Central Italy) to open a Holy Door every year for two days to obtain plenary indulgence - it is still done so - anticipating six years pope Bonifacius VIII, who founded Rome' s first Jubilee in 1300. Church officials in Italy were up in arms after a radio interview by German bishop Karl Lehmann on Saturday intimating that the pope John Paul II might consider stepping down if he felt he could no longer do his job. EPA PHOTO/ANSA FILES

