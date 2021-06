Die Schatten über dem Pontifikat

epa03444469 A handout photo dated 11 November 2007 and released by the Saint Pius X Priestly Fraternity shows British Bishop Richard Williamson during a celebration at the Church Santa Rita de Mercedes in Corrientes, about 700 kilometers north of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Media reports on 24 October 2012 state that the conservative Saint Pius X Fraternity has barred controversial British Bishop Richard Williamson. Williamson had distanced himself from the leadership of the priestly fraternity and failed to show his respect and obedience, the reports were citing a spokesperson of the fraternity in Stuttgart, Germany, as saying. Bishop Richard Williamson has been in the centre of an international row over the denial of the Holocaust. EPA/SAINT PIO X PRIESTLY FRATERNITY / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

