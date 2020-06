Die fabelhafte Welt des Fab

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader Fabrice Tourre (2nd from L), is shown in this courtroom sketch in Manhattan Federal court in New York July 31, 2013. Jurors began deliberating Wednesday over whether to hold Tourre liable for defrauding investors in a complex deal tied to sub-prime mortgages. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW BUSINESS) NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER