UN-Klimakonferenz in Marokko: "Klimawandel ist in Afrika am grausamsten"

French Environment Minister Segolene Royal delivers a speech during the opening session of the COP22 climate talks in Marrakesh on November 7, 2016. UN talks to implement the landmark Paris climate pact opened in Marrakesh, buoyed by gathering momentum but threatened by the spectre of climate change denier Donald Trump in the White House. / AFP PHOTO / FADEL SENNA

