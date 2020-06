Brüssel rudert beim Saatgut zurück

epa03689344 European commissioner for Health and Consumer Policy Maltese Tonio Borg gives a news conference as Commission proposes a modernised legal framework package on healthier animals and plants, and a safer food chain in Europe, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 06 May 2013. he European Commission has today adopted a package of measures to strengthen the enforcement of health and safety standards for the whole agri-food chain. Food safety is essential to ensure consumers' confidence and sustainability of food production. The package of measures provide a modernised and simplified, more risked-based approach to the protection of health and more efficient control tools to ensure the effective application of the rules guiding the operation of the food chain. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

