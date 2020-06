Belgrad sucht Anschluss an Europa

FILE- In this May 17, 2012, file photo Dragan Djilas, the current mayor of Belgrade speaks during a final pre-election rally in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's former pro-Western president and the leader of the country's opposition, Boris Tadic, has stepped down from the helm of his Democratic party. Tadic's move at a meeting of the party's leadership on Sunday Nov 4 2012 comes after he and his party lost general elections earlier this year to the nationalists, former allies of Serbia's late strongman Slobodan Milosevic. Tadic is likely to be replaced as the leader of the Democrats by Dragan Djilas, the current mayor of Belgrade, Serbia's capital. (Foto:Darko Vojinovic/AP/dapd)

