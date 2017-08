In Berlin working on and rewriting on a terrible dialogue. I wanna break my ass for my dear friend Til Schweiger, who is directing Berlin, I love you. The concept is great but the dialogue is written like a 6grader who never spoke to a girl in his life. I gotta do these changes for Til so we can kick ass on this piece. Berlin is a great city to work and people have been so gracious and respectful ????????????????????????????????

A post shared by MICKEY ROURKE (@mickey_rourke_) on Aug 3, 2017 at 1:13am PDT