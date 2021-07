Die geheime Welt der Queen: McDonalds & Musicals

PAP01 - 20021009 - TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA : Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by the premier of Ontario, Ernie Eves, laughs as she looks Wednesday 09 October 2002, at a replica of the Imperial State Crown, which was on a display by the Stratford Festival theatre group at the National Trade Centre, Exhibition Place in Toronto. The company used the replica crown in productions of King John and King Lear - the real one is under lock and key in the Tower of London. The Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, are currently on a two week Golden Jubilee tour of Canada. (UK OUT, NO MAGS, SALES, ARCHIVES, INTERNET) EPA PHOTO PA/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/MK fob

© Bild: /Kirsty Wigglesworth