Ben Becker: "Bin dabei, leben zu lernen"

epa03831462 Actor Ben Becker and clarinettist Giora Feidman (L) pose for the media during the presentation of their first joint project 'For two voices - an homage to Paul Celan' at Synagogue Rykerstrasse as part of the ativities of Jewish Culture Days in Berlin, Germany, 20 August 2013. EPA/BERND VON JUTRCZENKA

© Bild: EPA/BERND VON JUTRCZENKA