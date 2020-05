WM-Barometer: Tendenz steigend

epa03516114 Austrian skier Marlies Schild reacts during a news conference on her injury in Innsbruck, Austria, 22 December 2012. Slalom world champion Marlies Schild is out for the rest of the season with a ruptured ligament in her knee, the Austrian ski federation (OeSV) said on 21 December in a statement. Schild sustained the injury during training on 20 December ahead of a World Cup slalom in Are, Sweden. The exact nature of the injury was determined in an MRI on 21 December in Austria, and the necessary operation was set for later the same day. The OeSV said that Schild will be sidelined for three months which also makes the winner of 33 World Cup races miss the home world championships in Schladming in February 2013. EPA/ROBERT PARIGGER

© Bild: APA/ROBERT PARIGGER