Streit um Zuwanderer entscheidet EU-Wahl

epa04050981 A file picture made available on 01 February 2014 shows an election poster against the 'initiative against mass immigration' reading 'Excess harms - Stop mass immigration' in Winterthur, Switzerland, 08 January 2014. Swiss citizens on 09 February 2014 willl vote on an initiative against mass immigration brought forward by the rightwing Swiss Peopleís Party SVP, a proposal to reintroduce immigration quotas. EPA/STEFFEN SCHMIDT

© Bild: APA/EPA/STEFFEN SCHMIDT