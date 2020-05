„Die Spardiktate treiben uns in den Ruin“

Signs saying "For Sale" hang on the balconies of an apartment block in central Madrid, June 14, 2012. Spanish house prices fell at the sharpest pace since current records began in the first quarter, data showed on Thursday, deepening a property market slump and serving up more bad news for the country's battered banks. Prices dropped 12.6 percent year on year, national statistics institute INE said. The fall was the biggest since the data series began in 2007, easily beating the previous trough of 7.7 percent in the second quarter of 2009. REUTERS/Paul Hanna (SPAIN - Tags: BUSINESS REAL ESTATE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

© Bild: Reuters/PAUL HANNA