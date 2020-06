Die Revolution in der zweiten Runde

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears a defaced poster of Mursi as a mask, during a protest in front of El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo June 30, 2013. Egyptians poured onto the streets on Sunday, swelling crowds that opposition leaders hope will number into the millions by evening and persuade Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to resign. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

© Bild: Reuters/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH