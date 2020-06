Ein Jahr Mohammed Mursi: Aufruhr in Ägypten befürchtet

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood shout slogans during the funerals for fellow supporters of Mursi who died in recent clashes at the presidential palace according to local media, at Al Azhar mosque in Cairo in this December 7, 2012 file photo. Mursi came to office promising to be a president for all Egyptians. A year into his term, the divisions deepened by his rule have pitched the nation into crisis. As Mursi's opponents mobilise for protests aimed at toppling him, the Muslim Brotherhood man shows no sign of flinching. Instead, he is digging in, backed by Islamist allies determined to shield Mursi from what they see as an attempted coup. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 9 OF 18 ARCHIVE IMAGES TO MATCH "MURSI'S FIRST YEAR IN POWER"

