Abtreibungsverbot spaltet Spanien

Archbishop Antonio Rouco Varela gestures during a mass honoring the family in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013. Thousands of people have attended a Mass in Madrid honoring the family as the building block of Christianity where church leaders gave their backing to government moves aimed at tightening restrictions on abortions. The outdoor service in Colon square was conducted Sunday by Archbishop Antonio Rouco Varela, who said ìthe gift of lifeî was sacred and not to be tampered with. The conservative government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Dec. 20 gave its cabinet approval for a new abortion law that will allow abortions only in the case of rape or when there is a serious health risk to the mother or fetus. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

