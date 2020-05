Nazi-Raubkunst: 1.500 Gemälde lagen jahrzehntelang in Wohnung

epa03074024 Anne Sinclair, wife of former IMF Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn, and newly named Editorial Director of the French version of US news and opinion website the Huffington Post, dubbed 'Le Huffington Post' attends a news conference for the launch of 'Le Huffington Post' in Paris, France, 23 January 2012. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

© Bild: APA/IAN LANGSDON