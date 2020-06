Rotterdamer Gemälde könnten noch intakt sein

This photo released by the police in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Friday, Oct. 19, 2012, shows a video still from a security camera showing perpetrators leaving the Kunsthal museum in Rotterdam early Tuesday morning Oct. 16, 2012. Seven paintings were stolen from the Kunsthal museum in Rotterdam include one by Pablo Picasso, one by Henri Matisse, and two by Claude Monet. The heist, one of the largest in years in the Netherlands, occurred while the private Triton Foundation collection was being exhibited publicly as a group for the first time. (Foto:Police Rotterdam/AP/dapd)

