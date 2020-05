Kunstverkauf im Auftrag der Nazis

epa03483468 The painting 'Die Nacht' (The Night) by German artist Max Beckmann, which was possibly stolen by Nazis during the Third Reich, is presented at the Kunstsammlung Duesseldorf, Germany, 23 November 2012. After several years of research on possible Nazi looted art, questions on the origin of 33 works of the state art collection of North Rhine-Westphalia are yet unsolved, including 'The Night' painting. EPA/MARTIN GERTEN

© Bild: APA/MARTIN GERTEN