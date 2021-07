Warum Macarons?

Beverages including the Mojito, a traditional Cuban cocktail, are served to guests at the newly reopened Cuban embassy in Washington, Monday, July 20, 2015. Cuba's blue, red and white-starred flag was hoisted Monday at the country's embassy in Washington in a symbolic move signaling the start of a new post-Cold War era in U.S.-Cuba relations. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

© Bild: Deleted - 1331244