Warum Vietnamesisch?

In this April 11, 2011 photo, Vo Thi Quan, 44, buys vegetables at a market near Thuan Thanh, Long An province, Vietnam. Quan wakes up at 5 a.m. almost every day and takes four buses to reach Vietnam's financial hub in southern Ho Chi Minh City. Quan earns her living by going door-to-door in search of scrap. On a good day, she said she'll bring in the equivalent of $5.00, but most of the time it's $2, or 3. She would buy food on the way back home. As world food prices surge to the highest levels ever recorded due to a combination of production constraints and rising demand from expanding middle classes, many poor families teeter on the edge, and it is the mothers who often quietly bear the brunt. (Foto:Le Quang Nhat/AP/dapd)

