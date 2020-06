Erdogan-Rede: Polizei-Großaufgebot steht bereit

epa03595001 Hong Kong police officers demonstrate body-worn video cameras (BWVC) at a press conference to announce the trial of the new cameras by the Hong Kong police, Hong Kong, China, 22 February 2013. The trial of the body-worn video cameras will start on 11 March 2013 and will last six months. The police units that will participate in the trials are the Police Emergency Units of New Territories North and Kowloon West, and the Police Tactical Unit of Hong Kong Island. EPA/ALEX HOFFORD

© Bild: EPA/ALEX HOFFORD