Benedikt verspricht Nachfolger Gehorsam

epa03604644 A helicopter with Pope Benedict XVI aboard flies over Rome, 28 February 2013. Pope Benedict XVI boarded the helicopterat the Vatican to be flown to the papal summer residence of Castel Gandolfo outside Rome. Benedict officially steps down at 8 pm (1900 GMT) on 28 February. The end of his papacy will be marked by the closure of the gates of the palace of Castel Gandolfo, the papal residence on the outskirts of Rome where he is to relocate over the coming weeks. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

© Bild: APA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI