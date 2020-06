Mit Kanada-Abkommen CETA droht Klagswelle

epa04054555 (FILE) A file photo dated 13 March 2013 showing the logo of Swedish energy company Vattenfall in downtown Malmo, Sweden. The Swedish utility Vattenfall on 04 February 2014 reported a 68-per-cent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, citing larger provisions for its German-based operations. The state-owned group made a net profit of 1.98 billion kronor (303 million dollars), compared with a net profit of 6.3 billion kronor in the same quarter of 2012, which was buoyed by tax breaks. Net sales were almost unchanged year-on-year on 47.7 billion kronor. The group's power production dropped about four per cent year-on-year, with hydropower production down by almost one fifth. Production from nuclear plants was unchanged in the quarter. EPA/MAURITZ ANTIN *** Local Caption *** 50770216

© Bild: APA/EPA/MAURITZ ANTIN