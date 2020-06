Pussy-Riot-Sängerin muss weiter in Haft bleiben

Jailed feminist punk band Pussy Riot member Maria Alekhina appears on a TV screen during a live session with the court during a hearing of her appeal in a courtroom in Perm, 1200 kms (750 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 24, 2013. A Russian court has turned down an appeal by Alekhina against a previous court ruling that denied her an early release. She was not allowed to take part in the proceedings in person, but was allowed to speak on video-link. (AP Photo/Alexander Agafonov)

