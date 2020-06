72. Golden Globes: Internet-Riesen erobern TV-Branche

epa04556245 US actor Billy Bob Thornton poses in the press room with his award for Best performance by an actor in a series, mini-series, or a motion picture made for television for his role in 'Fargo' during the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 11 January 2015. EPA/PAUL BUCK

© Bild: APA/EPA/PAUL BUCK