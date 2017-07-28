Zwischen diesen Bildern liegen nur wenige Sekunden

Auf der Fotobloggingplattform Instagram gibt es seit geraumer Zeit einen regelrechten Fitnesshype. Damit einhergehend häufen sich Accounts von Fitness-Bloggern, die ihren Followern Bilder von ihrem perfekt in Szene gesetzten Sixpack, ihren straffen Beinen und ihrem knackigen Po zeigen. Doch es gibt auch immer mehr Bloggerinnen, die sich dem Streben nach Perfektion widersetzen. So wie die 20-jährige Sarah Puhto aus Finnland, die unter dem Namen "saggysara" Fotos von sich auf Instagram teilt. Dem Account folgen mittlerweile über 113.000 Menschen.

Puhto teilt immer wieder zweigeteilte Bilder, auf denen sie zweimal in der jeweils gleichen Situation mit einer Zeitverzögerung von wenigen Sekunden zu sehen ist. Das offenbart, wie viel Unterschied der Winkel, aus dem das Foto aufgenommen wurde, ausmachen kann oder wie anders ein Körper aussieht, wenn der Bauch eingezogen wird. Außerdem versieht sie ihre Bilder zumeist mit Hashtags, in denen sie dazu aufruft, sich selbst zu lieben und nicht länger unrealistischen Schönheitsidealen nachzueifern.

"Jeder Körper ist anders"

"Niemand sieht von jedem Winkel aus betrachtet rund und toll aus", kommentiert Puhto unter einem unlängst von ihr geposteten Bild. Weiters, dass sie beim Anblick von diesem vor einem Jahr noch negativ über ihren Körper gedacht hätte. Und, dass jemand anderer, der ihren Körper sieht, niemals auf die Idee kommen würde, dass sie seit zwei Jahren trainiert und dass sie sich nicht genug anstrengend würde. "Jeder Körper ist aber anders", schreibt Puhti. Sie erinnert ihre Follower daran, nicht Sport zu treiben, um "im Urlaub gut auszusehen" oder, um "auf Fotos im Bikini gut auszusehen", weil es immer einen Winkel geben wird, der einen unvorteilhaft aussehen lässt und das führt möglicherweise dazu, dass man sich schlecht fühlt.

"Schlechte Fotos definieren dich nicht als Person"

Man solle Sport treiben und sich gesund ernähren, weil man sich dadurch gut fühlt und nicht als Bestrafung. "Beginn damit, deinen Körper zu lieben und zu akzeptieren, von jedem Winkel aus betrachtet und mit all seinen 'Fehlern', anstatt immer weiter zu versuchen, dem Schönheitsideal der Gesellschaft zu entsprechen, denn dieses inkludiert nicht alle Individuen, was total bescheuert ist." Man soll sich wegen schlechter Fotos nicht selbst hassen, denn diese würden einen nicht als Person definieren. "Man sieht am besten aus, wenn man etwas aus seinem Leben macht und glücklich ist. … Das Leben ist kein Wettbewerb, wer am besten aussieht und es sollte endlich wieder normal werden, nicht immer 'perfekt auszusehen', denn das ist ein lächerliches Konzept."