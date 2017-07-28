Zwischen diesen Bildern liegen nur wenige Sekunden
Eine 20-jährige Fitness-Bloggerin ruft dazu auf, sich selbst zu lieben und nicht länger unrealistischen Schönheitsidealen nachzueifern.
Auf der Fotobloggingplattform Instagram gibt es seit geraumer Zeit einen regelrechten Fitnesshype. Damit einhergehend häufen sich Accounts von Fitness-Bloggern, die ihren Followern Bilder von ihrem perfekt in Szene gesetzten Sixpack, ihren straffen Beinen und ihrem knackigen Po zeigen. Doch es gibt auch immer mehr Bloggerinnen, die sich dem Streben nach Perfektion widersetzen. So wie die 20-jährige Sarah Puhto aus Finnland, die unter dem Namen "saggysara" Fotos von sich auf Instagram teilt. Dem Account folgen mittlerweile über 113.000 Menschen.
Puhto teilt immer wieder zweigeteilte Bilder, auf denen sie zweimal in der jeweils gleichen Situation mit einer Zeitverzögerung von wenigen Sekunden zu sehen ist. Das offenbart, wie viel Unterschied der Winkel, aus dem das Foto aufgenommen wurde, ausmachen kann oder wie anders ein Körper aussieht, wenn der Bauch eingezogen wird. Außerdem versieht sie ihre Bilder zumeist mit Hashtags, in denen sie dazu aufruft, sich selbst zu lieben und nicht länger unrealistischen Schönheitsidealen nachzueifern.
Self care ???????? If I flex really hard and am in great lighting I have 3/4ths of an ab ???? As I've been on holiday, I've been eating everything I've wanted because I visited a new country and found so much delicious new vegan food to try! I didn't want to restrict myself from eating these foods because I don't get these kinds of foods here in South Africa so obviously I had to enjoy it while I could!! I regret nothing, even though I have gained a bit of fat and have been breaking out on my face! But since I'm back in South Africa now I've decided to indulge in a bit of self care to get myself back into a positive and healthy way of living. Today I've already done my eyebrows, put on a face mask and made myself feel all dolled up by putting on a bit of red lipstick ☺️ Also I'm gonna get back into my usual workout routine and eating a lot healthier than I used to. This doesn't mean I'm going to fully cut out junk food, I'm just going to eat more intuitively! If you're also going through fat gain and feeling sluggish due to a bit of overeating of junk food, please don't beat yourself up. That's the last thing you need! Just stay positive, keep loving your body, and practice self love so that you can start making your body feel better! Whether that's eating healthier, working out or just throwing on a face mask and taking a bit of me time ☺️ you never need to feel bad about fat gain, it's a thing that happens to everyone and is reversible if that's what you want! ☺️ Just be patient, keep positive and put in the effort! I hope you all have a lovely Monday and a great start to the week! ????☀️
Instagram vs reality- booty edition ???????? On the left I'm sucking in my tummy and flexing my legs while doing the oh so well known booty pop pose to make my booty look bigger. And on the right I'm standing straight with my tummy and whole body relaxed, which is what my body looks like most of the time ☺️ I'm not trying to target anyone with this post, because I've done it in the past too, cause sometimes you wanna post your most flattering booty picture and that's okay! I just want to show you guys that what you see isn't always reality, so you shouldn't get caught up on comparing your booty to someone else's booty. But I know that's hard to just stop doing, lately I've been comparing my body to others (it happens to us all) and feeling like my booty has lost muscle and appeared smaller, because I always look at it from my straight standing, relaxed angle compared to all the posed booties I've been looking at. Butttt after taking this posed photo I've reminded myself that it really is just a matter of angles and bikini bottom/underwear positioning and I should love the body I have! So next time you start feeling bad about your body scrolling through instagram (or anywhere) just remember that we usually only share our highlights/best photos and your body is just as beautiful as the body you're comparing it to, so don't be so hard on yourself!! As the saying goes: "Another persons’s beauty is not the absence of your own". I hope this reminder helps and that you guys have a lovely, positive #friyay and a great weekend! ????☀️ PS my hair doesn't usually look like this- I just have an oil treatment in ???? . . . (I've been shadow banned but still want to share the body positivity so now I gotta put my hashtags in the description) ???? #bootycheck #bootybuilding #lawofattraction #bodypositivity #loa #progressnotperfection #beforeandafter #bodyimage #girlswhosquat #vegan #vegansofig #girlswholift #girlswithmuscle #weightlifting #bbg #selflove #youarebeautiful #veganfitness #motivation #fitnessmotivation #sweatwithkayla #gains #squatspo #beyou #beconfident #selfconfidence #embraceyourself
Flexing vs relaxing ???????????? On the left I'm laying down and flexing as hard as I possibly can and on the right I'm just sitting and chilling ☺️ I know so many people want to have flat toned tummies. Instagram is filled with posts of toned, lean, flat tummies, but what you don't know is that they don't look like that 24/7. You can love fitness and workout tons and still have fat! As I've said before, fat is a completely normal thing to have!! So don't feel like you're not doing enough or that you should get rid of it if you have fat or tummy rolls when you sit down because it's completely normal! Having these things does not make you less attractive, it just means your a person with a body that does what bodies are supposed to do. All bodies are different and will look different sitting down (or doing anything) so there's no point in comparing your body to someone else's. you have an amazing body that you should be so proud of!! So go out there and next time you feel ashamed or vulnerable about your body, don't, because you are beautiful no matter what! I hope you all have a lovely Monday and a great start to the week!! ????☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #lawofattraction #bodypositivity #progressnotperfection #beforeandafter #bodyimage #mondaymotivation #flexing #bikinibody #beachbody #calvinklein #bodyfat #vegan #vegansofig #girlswholift #girlswithmuscle #weightlifting #bbg #selflove #youarebeautiful #veganfitness #motivation #fitnessmotivation #sweatwithkayla #honesty #screwthescale #weightlossjourney #beyou #beconfident #selfconfidence #embraceyourself
Motivational rant, I guess ???????? These past few months have been so difficult for me emotionally. But I've learnt so much from it and realized that life is short and you never know what's going to happen. I've noticed I keep thinking things like "I can't wait till next month for holidays" or "I can't wait for this week to be over". But I shouldn't keep waiting for better things to come in the future, I should make the most of everyday. I shouldn't wait till I have time to do something, I should make time for them and do what I love. Just do what makes you happy and do it without caring about people's negative opinions on it. You have one life and you should live it to the fullest and happiest you can!! Make everyday count, make memories and don't be so hard on yourself. We all make mistakes. We all do things we might regret. But instead of beating yourself up, learn from them and accept it. Set goals that you can/want to achieve. Don't beat yourself up if life throws obstacles in your way. Find a way to do things differently to fit you and what makes you happy! Start doing something today that you've been putting off. Also don't be negative, whether that's to yourself or others. We're all just trying our best in life and we should keep lifting each other up. We all know how hard life can be so let's spread positivity☺️ I just wanted to show that on the right I'm just me being unapologetically me. I didn't plan for life to bring me to a stage where I'd be spreading body positivity on instagram, but it did and I love doing it. So don't be shy and do what you want without thinking about what others think, as long as you're happy and aren't hurting others. Life's too short to not do what you want because of other people's opinions. Felt the need to get this all out today! But I hope it helped and that you're all having an absolutely lovely day! ????☀️ ------------------------------------------ . #lawofattraction #bodypositivity #lifeisshort #lifeisgreat #dowhatyoulove #dowhatyouwant #progressnotperfection #beforeandafter #bodyimage #rant #vegansofig #girlswholift #girlswithmuscle #weightlifting #selflove #youarebeautiful #motivation #beyou #beconfident
Booty pop ???????? I was scrolling through my old photos and came across these photos where I was trying to take one of those sandy bum pics ???? I posted the right one back in January, but the left is the reality behind that photo ☺️ I still sometimes get a slight pang of sadness and jealousy when I see all the big beautiful bums on instagram and wish I could magically have what they have. Because sometimes I feel like all my booty gains are gone when I take photos where it looks smaller, but then I remember that I shouldn't compare my body to theirs. I have a great booty and so do they! It's all about posing/angles and nobody looks like that all the time. There's nothing wrong with posting a good photo of your booty, you should post it if you feel like it! Just remember that when you're scrolling through social media and see all the posed bums that you too have a great bum and that nobody looks like that 24/7 ☺️ It seems like big butts are the thing that so many people want currently. But remember that you don't need a big booty to be beautiful. All butts are good butts ☺️ All of our bodies are different and you don't need a specific body type to fit into what society defines as beautiful!! It's stressful and so messed up that body parts and types are going in and out of style- before it was being really thin, now it's having a big booty. That shouldn't be a thing. It causes so much stress and self hate to people who do not have these things. I know it's hard but instead of trying to obtain these things, love how you look now. Not how you'll look if you loose X amount of weight or get a bigger booty. Because trust me when you get to those things you'll just want something more. Be comfortable in your own skin no matter what angle, posed or unposed, and you'll radiate beauty! ????☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #bopowarrior #bootypop #allbodiesaregoodbodies #bootyfordays #bootybuilding #instagramvsreallife #beforeafter #selfconfidence #youareyou #dontchange #acceptyourself #bodypositive #lawofattraction #everyoneisbeautiful #selflove #bepresent #findyourself #dontcare #cellulite #effyourbeautystandards
Thank you ???????? I flew to South Africa yesterday and when I landed I saw that I have 100k followers ???? firstly I just wanted to say THANK YOU! Thank you for allowing me to have this platform to spread the body positive and self love message. Thank you for constantly supporting me, which in turn has also allowed me to grow as a person. You guys are the best and I appreciate all your comments and messages so much ???? I just felt like making a little story time post about my instagram journey so far (swipe to see) ☺️ So this has always been my only instagram, I began posting on here in 2014 with photos of my personal life when I used to have crazy colored hair and would post photos of random things (2014). Then around 2015 I posted my first progress photo after I started doing BBG workouts and decided to keep posting fitness related photos of my progress until late 2016. I don't think there is anything wrong with posting your progress or having a fitness instagram btw, you should share and show off your hard work! But for me it became less and less of a hobby to post these types of photos and felt like I wasn't telling the truth by posting these photos all the time because that wasn't what I looked like 24/7, so I decided to use this platform to post body positive and self love photos and that's what's brought me to where I am now. I never imagined that I would be posting my biggest insecurities online but thats how life needed up working out and I love it so much because I love hearing how much it helps people when I share these posts! I hope you guys liked that little story time ???? I'm so excited to see what the future brings! Thank you for reading and I hope you all have a lovely weekend!! ☀️???? ------------------------------------------ . . . #enjoythejourney #thankyou #100k #bopo #selflove #positivelife #lawofattraction #fitnessjourney #allbodiesaregoodbodies #youareamazing #bebrave #trustyourself #bodypositivity #staytruetoyourself #behumble #nonegativity #pasttopresent #loveyourlife #dowhatmakesyouhappy #liveyourbestlife #createyourownhappiness #choosehapiness #attitudeofgratitude #liveinthemoment #findyourself #embracelife
"Jeder Körper ist anders"
"Niemand sieht von jedem Winkel aus betrachtet rund und toll aus", kommentiert Puhto unter einem unlängst von ihr geposteten Bild. Weiters, dass sie beim Anblick von diesem vor einem Jahr noch negativ über ihren Körper gedacht hätte. Und, dass jemand anderer, der ihren Körper sieht, niemals auf die Idee kommen würde, dass sie seit zwei Jahren trainiert und dass sie sich nicht genug anstrengend würde. "Jeder Körper ist aber anders", schreibt Puhti. Sie erinnert ihre Follower daran, nicht Sport zu treiben, um "im Urlaub gut auszusehen" oder, um "auf Fotos im Bikini gut auszusehen", weil es immer einen Winkel geben wird, der einen unvorteilhaft aussehen lässt und das führt möglicherweise dazu, dass man sich schlecht fühlt.
Instagram vs real life ???????????? If I saw the photo on the left a year ago I would've instantly thought so negatively about my body, that all my hard work from working out was non existent, that if someone looked at me they would've never thought I've been working out for 2 years and think I wasn't trying hard enough. But the thing is is that all bodies look different. Nobody's booty looks round and peachy from all angles. Nobody's body looks the same from all angles. Don't eat less or miss out on your favorite meals/drinks or over exercise to "look good for a holiday" or to "look good in bikini photos" because there will always be angles that are "unflattering" that might make you feel bad when you see them. Instead workout and eat healthy because it makes you feel good, not as a punishment. Start loving and accepting your body at all angles with all your "flaws", instead of trying to fit into societies image of 'beauty' because that image isn't inclusive of all individuals, which is so messed up. Don't hate yourself just because of bad photos, they do not define you as a person. You look the best when you're living life to the fullest and happiest. There's no point in missing out on things and stressing yourself out so much. Life isn't meant to be a competition on who can look the best and we should normalize not having to "look perfect" all the time because it's a ridiculous concept. You are perfect the way you are ????☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #instagramvsreallife #beforeandafter #lawofattraction #bodypositive #bekindtoyourself #lifeisgreat #dowhatyoulove #veganbooty #youareenough #progressnotperfection #bodyimage #vegansofig #girlswhoworkout #selflove #youarebeautiful #veganfitness #loa #fitnessjourney #bopo #bodyacceptance #bodyconfidence #effyourbeautystandards #bepresent #justbe #moderation #balanceddiet #staypositive #thinkpositive
"Schlechte Fotos definieren dich nicht als Person"
Man solle Sport treiben und sich gesund ernähren, weil man sich dadurch gut fühlt und nicht als Bestrafung. "Beginn damit, deinen Körper zu lieben und zu akzeptieren, von jedem Winkel aus betrachtet und mit all seinen 'Fehlern', anstatt immer weiter zu versuchen, dem Schönheitsideal der Gesellschaft zu entsprechen, denn dieses inkludiert nicht alle Individuen, was total bescheuert ist." Man soll sich wegen schlechter Fotos nicht selbst hassen, denn diese würden einen nicht als Person definieren. "Man sieht am besten aus, wenn man etwas aus seinem Leben macht und glücklich ist. … Das Leben ist kein Wettbewerb, wer am besten aussieht und es sollte endlich wieder normal werden, nicht immer 'perfekt auszusehen', denn das ist ein lächerliches Konzept."