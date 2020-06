Das Aufräumen nach der Katastrophe

epa04229259 Bosnians in a tractor return to the village of Ciganski Potok which was affected by a landslide with mud and stones and uprooted trees during the recent flood in the region near the Bosnian town of Zenica, some 110 kilometers from the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 28 May 2014. Receding floodwaters allowed the stricken nations in the Balkans to shift focus away from rescues toward clean-up and disease prevention since about one week, as the number of dead rose to 53 after five more bodies were found in Serbia. EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

© Bild: APA/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR