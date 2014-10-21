Neue Details zum James Bond-Dreh in Österreich
Daniel Craig dreht nicht nur in Osttirol. Der KURIER kennt weitere Schauplätze in Österreich.
Zieht euch warm an! Eisiger Wind wird beim Dreh des neuen James-Bond-Movies wehen, das Anfang 2015 in Österreich, London und Marokko gedreht wird: Schnee, Eis und sogar der Dachstein Gletscher zählen bei „Bond 24“, so der Arbeitstitel, zu den wichtigsten „Stilmitteln“. In Österreich fand Regisseur Sam Mendes bei einer Begehung die ideale Kulisse für seinen „Winter-Bond“, der bereits im Oktober 2015 in die Kinos kommen soll.
Dreh in der Steiermark
Den größten Teil der Dreharbeiten, 25 Tage, wird das internationale Film-Team in der kleinen Osttiroler Gemeinde Obertilliach verbringen. Davor soll noch im schönen Altaussee gewerkt werden. Ein „Schweigegelübde“ hindert Tourismusverantwortliche, über die Mega-Produktion zu sprechen.
Lustiger Zufall: Klaus-Maria Brandauer (71), Bond-Bösewicht in „Sag niemals nie“ (1983) und Bad-Aussee-Bewohner, liebt den idyllischen Drehort: Der Mime glänzte dort in „Ein Sommernachtstraum“. Neben der Einrichtung eines Hubschrauberlandeplatzes soll auch der Eislaufplatz in Altaussee mit Folie ausgelegt werden, damit 40 Produktionsfahrzeuge Platz haben.
