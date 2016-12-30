Mit wem sich Serena überraschend verlobt hat
Tennis-Profi Williams turtelt noch nicht lange mit ihrem zukünftigen Ehemann.
Noch vor Kurzem wurde ihr eine Liebschaft mit Rapper Drake nachgesagt, nun soll Serena Williams (35) nicht nur ein neues Gspusi haben, sie hat sich mit Neo-Lover Alexis Ohanian (33) auch gleich verlobt.
Der Tennis-Profi bestätigte die Verlobung auf Reddit mit einem Gedicht.
"I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own "charming"/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes."
Foto: AP/Luca Bruno Seit Anfang 2015 sollen sich Serena und der Reddit-Mitbegründer kennen. Gefunkt muss es aber erst vor Kurzem haben. Von der Liasion des zukünftigen Brautpaares wussten offenbar nur die wenigsten.