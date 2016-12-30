Noch vor Kurzem wurde ihr eine Liebschaft mit Rapper Drake nachgesagt, nun soll Serena Williams (35) nicht nur ein neues Gspusi haben, sie hat sich mit Neo-Lover Alexis Ohanian (33) auch gleich verlobt.

Foto: Reddit/Alexis Ohanian

Der Tennis-Profi bestätigte die Verlobung auf Reddit mit einem Gedicht.

"I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own "charming"/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes."

Foto: AP/Luca Bruno Seit Anfang 2015 sollen sich Serena und der Reddit-Mitbegründer kennen. Gefunkt muss es aber erst vor Kurzem haben. Von der Liasion des zukünftigen Brautpaares wussten offenbar nur die wenigsten.