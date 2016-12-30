Hilaria Baldwin: Ihr Weg aus der Magersucht

Drei Kinder hat sie innerhalb der letzten vier Jahre auf die Welt gebracht. Ihre Top-Figur hat Hilaria Baldwin dabei dank täglicher Yoga-Praxis nicht verloren. Während ihrer drei Schwangerschaften schrieb die Frau von Hollywoodstar Alec Baldwin (58) ein Buch, das heute Donnerstag erscheint: In "The Living Clearly Method" macht die Yogalehrerin ein Geständnis, das wohl für manche Schlagzeile sorgt.

Foto: /Instagram/Baldwin

Während der Studienzeit habe Hilaria nämlich kein gesundes Verhältnis zu ihrem Körper gehabt. "Ein langer, schwelender Kampf gegen Anorexie und Bulimie fing an, an mir zu zehren", erklärte die 32-Jährige in dem Werk. "Ich brachte meinen Körper immer mehr an seine Grenzen, egal ob er dabei mit Erschöpfung oder Schmerz reagierte ..."

Haarausfall und keine Periode

Sie wollte um jeden Preis ihr Idealgewicht: "Mit 20 Jahren hatte ich bei 1,60 Meter 10 Kilo Untergewicht. Meine Nägel waren brüchig, ich verlor die Haare , die Periode blieb aus und ich hatte keinerlei Energie. Ich war total am Ende und verzweifelt."

2009 schaffte sie es schließlich mit Yoga , die Magersucht zu besiegen und im Einklang mit ihrem Körper zu leben.

Foto: /Instagram