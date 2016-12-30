Hilaria Baldwin: Ihr Weg aus der Magersucht
Die Yogalehrerin erzählt in ihrem Buch, wie sie ihre Krankheit besiegte.
Drei Kinder hat sie innerhalb der letzten vier Jahre auf die Welt gebracht. Ihre Top-Figur hat Hilaria Baldwin dabei dank täglicher Yoga-Praxis nicht verloren. Während ihrer drei Schwangerschaften schrieb die Frau von Hollywoodstar Alec Baldwin (58) ein Buch, das heute Donnerstag erscheint: In "The Living Clearly Method" macht die Yogalehrerin ein Geständnis, das wohl für manche Schlagzeile sorgt.
Während der Studienzeit habe Hilaria nämlich kein gesundes Verhältnis zu ihrem Körper gehabt. "Ein langer, schwelender Kampf gegen Anorexie und Bulimie fing an, an mir zu zehren", erklärte die 32-Jährige in dem Werk. "Ich brachte meinen Körper immer mehr an seine Grenzen, egal ob er dabei mit Erschöpfung oder Schmerz reagierte ..."
I was speaking with someone today about how it feels as though people are so obsessed with differences right now--that there is a great divide amongst us...are we a republican or a democrat...what part of the world are we from...do we breastfeed or bottle feed...are we vegetarians? Do we exercise? Are we single or married???? I always encourage my students to come together by realizing, no matter our differences, we are more similar than we think. We are actually more alike than different. Our common thread is striving to be happy and trying to figure out: what is the good life? How do we want to spend the years that we have...how can we make them count? Can we be rich in fulfillment? This is ultimately what my book is dedicated to. Helping you figure out YOU...your passions, your strengths...nurturing your mind, body, and spirit so that your life can be as beautiful and full as possible. I'm excited to share this book with you...because I feel you will find some answers to questions you may be struggling with. To know that you are taking steps towards happiness is my life's mission. Happiness, confidence, fulfillment, and peace are for everyone, and I wrote The Living Clearly Method to share with you the strategies that I think can help anyone achieve them. You can check it out at livingclearly.com to preorder, or look for it in stores on Dec 27 #366daysoflivingclearly #hilarialcm
Haarausfall und keine Periode
Sie wollte um jeden Preis ihr Idealgewicht: "Mit 20 Jahren hatte ich bei 1,60 Meter 10 Kilo Untergewicht. Meine Nägel waren brüchig, ich verlor die Haare , die Periode blieb aus und ich hatte keinerlei Energie. Ich war total am Ende und verzweifelt."
2009 schaffte sie es schließlich mit Yoga , die Magersucht zu besiegen und im Einklang mit ihrem Körper zu leben.