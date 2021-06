"Enttäuscht": Brad Pitt kämpft um die Kinder

U.S. actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, in this January 27, 2009 file photograph. Their children, Pax (L), Knox Leon (carried by Pitt), Maddox (obscured), Zahara, Vivienne Marcheline (carried by Jolie) and Shiloh, are seen. Jolie and Pitt are engaged to marry, a spokeswoman for Pitt said on April 13, 2012. "Yes, it's confirmed. It is a promise for the future and their kids are very happy. There's no date set at this time," Pitt's spokeswoman Cynthia Pett-Dante told Reuters. Jolie was photographed this week wearing a large diamond ring on her engagement finger. Pitt and Jolie have been a couple since 2005, and are raising six children together, but they have never married. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files (JAPAN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

