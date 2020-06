Der unbequeme Webber räumt das Cockpit

Lotus Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland shares a laugh with Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany after the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit, south of Manama April 21, 2013. Vettel won the Bahrain Grand Prix for the second year in a row for Red Bull on Sunday to extend his overall lead to 10 points after four races. The 25-year-old German beat Raikkonen by 9.1 seconds to chalk up his second win of the season and 28th of his career. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside (BAHRAIN - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT F1)

© Bild: Reuters/DARREN WHITESIDE