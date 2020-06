Tyson Gay und Asafa Powell gedopt

File- This Aug. 3, 2012 file photo shows Jamaica's Veronica Campbell-Brown competing in a women's 100-meter heat during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London. Campbell-Brown, or "VCB" as she's simply known in sprinting circles, tested positive for a banned diuretic at a meet in May and will serve a suspension while anti-doping officials rule on the positive drug test, island track officials announced Tuesday June 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

