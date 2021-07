Bayern eliminiert Dortmund

VfB Stuttgart's Martin Harnik (R) challenges Vfl Bochum's Michael Lumb during their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) quarter final match in Stuttgart February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFB RULES PROHIBIT USE IN MMS SERVICES VIA HANDHELD DEVICES UNTIL TWO HOURS AFTER A MATCH AND ANY USAGE ON INTERNET OR ONLINE MEDIA SIMULATING VIDEO FOOTAGE DURING THE MATCH

© Bild: Reuters/LISI NIESNER