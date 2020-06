Eine Anschuldigung - doppelte Brisanz

epa03970325 Manager of Austrian soccer club SV Groedig Christian Haas addresses to media during a press conference in Groedig, Austria, 29 November 2013. Twenty soccer players of Austrian first division are being treated as suspects over match-fixing, after SV Groedig released their defender Dominique Taboga two weeks ago over match-fixing allegations. EPA/BARBARA GINDL

© Bild: APA/EPA/BARBARA GINDL