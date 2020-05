Dubai: Shopping, Sonne, Superlative

epa02411158 Burja Al-Arab luxury hotel is seen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 October 2010. Dubai is forecast to emerge from recession this year with growth of 0.5 per cent thanks to recovery in the trade and tourism sectors, the International Monetary Fund has said. The IMF had previously said that the troubled emirate, which has been hit by a real-estate crash and concerns over its 110 billio USdollar in debt, would continue to contract this year. The Arab Gulf states are projected to grow at 4.5 per cent this year after anaemic growth of 0.4 per cent last year on lower oil prices, according to the IMF's regional economic outlook. EPA/ALI HAIDER

