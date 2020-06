Der Everest und andere Träume

Explorers Sardar Tenzing Norgay of Nepal, left, and Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand who conquered Mount Everest in 1953, are in this 1953 handout photo. Hillary, the unassuming beekeeper who conquered Mount Everest to win renown as one of the 20th century's greatest adventurers, has died, New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark announced Friday, Jan. 11, 2008. He was 88. (AP Photo/NZPA,Penguin Books, HO) ** NEW ZEALAND OUT, NO SALES **

