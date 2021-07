Die großen Duelle um die US-Präsidentschaft

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 1976, file photo President Gerald Ford speaks during the first of three televised presidential debates with Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter at Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theater. During one of those debates Ford didn't dominate when he declared in a 1976 debate that Poland was not under the domination of the Soviet Union, which at the time it was. Time magazine called it "the blooper heard round the world." Ford's rival said the president had "disgraced our country." (Foto:File/AP/dapd)

