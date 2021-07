Türkischer Minister droht EU mit Flüchtlingswelle

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Eskisehir, Turkey Friday, March 17, 2017. Erdogan has called on Turks living in Europe to have at least five children, saying it would be the best response to European's "injustices." Erdogan made the comments Friday while campaigning in the city of Eskisehir for a referendum that would usher in a presidential system and enhance his powers. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Service, Pool Photo via AP)

