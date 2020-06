Raketen schlugen in Hisbollah-Bezirk in Beirut ein

A Lebanese army officer investigates part of a rocket which struck a car exhibit on a street at the Mar Mikhael district, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday May 26, 2013. Rockets slammed Sunday into two Beirut neighborhoods that are strongholds of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, wounding at least 4 people, Lebanese security officials and media said. Tensions have been running high in Lebanon, and Syrian rebels have threatened to retaliate against the militant Shiite Hezbollah group for sending fighters to assist President Bashar Assad's forces in Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

