Queen ließ Trump-Besuch in Rede unerwähnt

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (2R) and Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (L) walk back across the Central Lobby of the Palace of Westminster from the House of Lords to the House of Commons after listening to the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament ceremony in London on June 21, 2017. Queen Elizabeth II will formally open parliament and announce the British government's legislative programme on Wednesday, two days later than planned. The state opening, a ceremony full of pomp in which the monarch reads out the Queen's Speech detailing the government's programme for the coming year, was due to take place on June 19, but was delayed after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party lost their majority in the House of Commons in the June 8 election. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / NIKLAS HALLE'N

