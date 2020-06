Bombenterror: Pakistanis trotzen der Gewalt

A woman voter displays her inked thumb for a photograph after marking her ballot paper, before casting her vote at a polling station in Karachi May 11, 2013. A string of militant attacks cast a long shadow over Pakistan's general election on Saturday, but millions still turned out to vote in a landmark test of the troubled country's democracy. REUTERS/Athar Hussain (PAKISTAN - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS PORTRAIT)

