Iran-Atomstreit und kein Ende

Delegations of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, EU High Representative Catherine Ashton, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sit around the negotiations table during their meeting in Vienna November 24, 2014. Iran and world powers looked likely Monday to miss a midnight deadline to agree a long-awaited nuclear deal, with a Western diplomat saying they would agree an extension and meet again next month. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool (AUSTRIA - Tags: POLITICS ENERGY)

© Bild: REUTERS/POOL